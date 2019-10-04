First Minister launches Fife brewery site

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon helped launch the St Andrews Brewing Company’s new brewery site in St Andrews on Monday.

The First Minister was met by managing director Philip Mackey, business development director Tim Butler, members of the board and the brewery team, before being shown around the brewing premises and seeing first-hand the recent improvements in production facilities, as well as viewing the fermentation vessel she was asked to name.

Ms Sturgeon said that the name came to her following the recent ruling from the Supreme Court – the name Lady Ale seemed topical. Ms Sturgeon, along with North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins, enjoyed a tasting of the award-winning beers before attempting to pour some craft ales from the brewery tap room.