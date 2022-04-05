First strawberries of season arrive on shelves at Fife supermarket

The first punnets of the first Scottish strawberries of the season hit the shelves of the cut price supermarket’s St Andrews store this week.

And they were grown locally too by Tim Stockwell at his farm in the Kingdom for Angus Soft Fruits, which has been supplying Aldi stores across Scotland since 2012.

A select group of 18 growers based across Tayside and Fife, the heart of the traditional Scottish berry growing region, work with Aldi to ensure shelves are fully stocked for the warmer months ahead.

The first strawbs of the season are now on the shelves

This crop of strawberries is hitting the shelves earlier than the last two years, making spring that bit sweeter.

Tim, owner of Barnsmuir Farm in Fife, said: “I’m really proud to be sending the first Scottish strawberries of the season to Aldi.

“For our hard-working growers across Tayside and Fife, it really is the perfect way to celebrate the new harvest.

“This is our earliest supply to Aldi in three years, so I hope customers will enjoy that sweet taste of the warmer months ahead.”

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland, said: “We are very pleased to be the first supermarket to offer the first Scottish strawberries of the season once again.

“The arrival of these delicious berries is always highly anticipated by our customers. Our work with Angus Soft Fruits shows our commitment to the best locally sourced and quality Scottish produce.”

