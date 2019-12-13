Fisher & Donaldson shortlisted for scotch pie award

After a busy judging day in Dunfermline where a panel of over 60 professional judges, including guest judge and Outlander actor Scott Kyle, Fisher & Donaldson has secured a place on the shortlist of the 21st World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Each product was assessed on its appearance, quality, consistency and taste.

“Over 75 professional pie makers entered over 450 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition has been fierce so Fisher & Donaldson can be proud to have come this far,” said head judge Ian Nelson on behalf of Scottish Bakers, which manages the competition.

The winner will be announced in January.