Fisher & Donaldson’s new initiative brings Fife based Modern Standard Coffee to its premises

Long established family bakery business, Fisher & Donaldson is working with Modern Standard Coffee on the new partnership, announced ahead of International Women’s Day which is on Friday. Now in its fifth generation, Fisher & Donaldson is headed up by sisters Jade and Chloe Milne, alongside brother Ben. Modern Standard Coffee is owned and managed by coffee expert Lynsey Harley.

The two Fife companies recognise the importance of pairing quality coffee with delicious baking and have partnered up to supply Modern Standard Coffee in the bakery’s seven takeaway and café sites across St Andrews, Cupar and Dundee.

Chloe, retail director, said: “Our customers love our cakes, and especially paired with a good cup of coffee. We were blown away by Lynsey’s work ethic, her commitment to sourcing the finest Fair-Trade coffee, and Modern Standard’s ethos of ‘great coffee for everyone’.

Launching the new partnership are (from left) Lynsey Harley, Chloe Milne, and Jade Milne (Pic: Submitted)

“As a family, women-led business, we are thoroughly committed to working with other similar Scottish businesses, so it felt like a fantastic fit to bring Modern Standard’s coffee into Fisher & Donaldson, and to launch this partnership on International Women’s Day is just perfect.”

The bakery is also launching a Coffee Tower Blend in retail packs for customers to take home.

Lynsey, chief executive at Modern Standard Coffee, added: “It has long been a goal of mine to pair Modern Standard Coffee with Fisher & Donaldson’s delicious bakes so I am very excited to see this partnership come to life. Quality coffee is my passion and to bring it together with cakes baked by artisan bakers is the perfect match. I look forward to hearing how Fisher & Donaldson’s customers enjoy their new coffee. I can confirm it pairs just beautifully with a tasty fudge doughnut!”

