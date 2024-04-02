Five Fife bakeries reach the finals of the Scottish Baker of the Year awards

The finalists for Scottish Baker of the Year have been revealed (pic: submitted)

Bayne’s the Family Bakers of Lochore; Cukie Patisserie of Dunfermline; Fisher & Donaldson of Cupar; G.H. Barnett & Son of Anstruther and Stephens Bakery of Dunfermline have all secured a spot on the shortlist of the prestigious Scottish Baker of the Year Awards following the annual judging day held in Dunfermline.

With Scottish bakers each asked to put forward up to 12 of their star products to be taste tested by 50 industry experts, 580 products were delivered for the judges to assess for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste so to be shortlisted is quite some feat.

This years’ crop of entries included the ‘best bakes’ from some 60 bakers spanning the country and with accolades on offer for the best scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits as well as French and Danish style pastries and Free-from bread, biscuits and cakes, the ultimate prize of course, is to be crowned Scottish Baker of the Year.

“With nearly 600 products entered, reaching the shortlist of this competition really is something to be very proud of,” says Lesley Cameron, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers who organise the competition. “Every day we work hard to give Scottish bakers the chance to shine and showcase their innovation and skills and this competition is a vital part of that. So we really do wish all of our shortlisted entrants the best of luck when the prizes are presented in May.”