The award underscores St Andrews Taxis’ commitment to operational excellence, environmental sustainability, and reducing its carbon footprint.

The scheme is designed to promote and guide operators of HGVs, buses, coaches, vans, and taxis towards efficient and eco-friendly practices. It awarded St Andrews Taxis the highest possible rating for its operational and environmental performance.

James Glen, director, said: “"We are honoured to have received the prestigious five star rating. This accomplishment reflects our deep-rooted commitment to environmental sustainability and our ongoing efforts to provide our customers with a reliable and eco-conscious taxi service."

The award went to the St Andrews business