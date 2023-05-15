Five-star eco rating for Fife taxi firm
A Fife taxi firm has gained a five star rating in the Eco Stars fleet recognition scheme.
The award underscores St Andrews Taxis’ commitment to operational excellence, environmental sustainability, and reducing its carbon footprint.
The scheme is designed to promote and guide operators of HGVs, buses, coaches, vans, and taxis towards efficient and eco-friendly practices. It awarded St Andrews Taxis the highest possible rating for its operational and environmental performance.
James Glen, director, said: “"We are honoured to have received the prestigious five star rating. This accomplishment reflects our deep-rooted commitment to environmental sustainability and our ongoing efforts to provide our customers with a reliable and eco-conscious taxi service."
With their membership in the Eco Stars scheme, St Andrews Taxis continues to lead the way in sustainable transportation, inspiring other operators to follow suit. The company's dedication to reducing fuel consumption, emissions, and costs while prioritising customer satisfaction has set them apart as an industry benchmark.