Five-storey extension plan for landmark Scores Hotel in St Andrews

The Scores Hotel, which occupies a unique position just a stone’s throw from the Old Course, is set for an extensive refurbishment which will see a five-storey extension created to the rear of the property and part of the existing building demolished.

Designs submitted on behalf of the new owners - a joint venture between Links Collection Capital and Northern Ireland-based property investment company, Wirefox, which purchased the property earlier this year - show a new entrance aimed at adding a “sense of arrival” to the hotel, while the new extension will include a high-quality restaurant and garden-dining area.

Andrew Murray, director at TODD Architects, said: “The Scores Hotel has been in existence since the mid-1930s and we fully understand the responsibility of restoring such an important and well-loved building for the local community and the tourism trade in the area.

Artist's impression of the proposed extension of the Scores Hotel, St Andrews

“Whilst a truly special hotel, it has been subject to a series of unsympathetic and piecemeal changes and additions, leading to many of the lovely Victorian spaces being carved up into awkward shapes with difficult access and many level changes.

“The hierarchy of spaces, dramatic settings and potentially amazing views have been lost. Our aim is to bring it back to its full potential, respecting the existing fabric whilst making sure our contemporary additions sit gracefully within the hotel grounds and the wider conservation area.”

Speaking about the proposals, Joanne McBurney, director at Wirefox, said: “We are delighted to have finally submitted plans for the transformation of the much-loved Scores Hotel along with our development partners Links Collection Capital and our project team.

“We are grateful to those that have provided feedback on the proposals from our informal consultation with a range of local stakeholders over the past few months.

“We will continue to work proactively with local stakeholders and community groups as well as our neighbours as the application progresses through the planning process.

“Our aim is to create a world-class facility to complement the existing offer in St Andrews and the site’s location overlooking golf’s most famous course.”

The plans submitted suggest rooms will be reconfigured and increased in size, with 51 rooms anticipated, while the design includes the creation of new stone and glass entrance along The Scores itself.

Mr Murray concluded: “It is a rare opportunity to contribute to the ongoing story of such an important and historic building as The Scores Hotel.

“Building on our growing portfolio of hospitality and leisure schemes throughout the UK, we have drawn on our experience to enhance and add value to the property with a workable layout and additions that respect the proud history of the site and St Andrews, the Home of Golf.”

