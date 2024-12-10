Five things the Fife-based Vivimus launch can teach independent businesses

Guy Hayward, the Founder and Director of Fife-based marketing agency, Local Heroes.

One of the challenges repeatedly cited by independent business owners is the need to stand out from the crowd.

How can they distinguish themselves – and what they have to offer – in a busy market already saturated with hundreds, if not thousands, of similar products, many of which are produced by larger, already established competitors?

Of all the industries to hold the answers, bottled water may be the least expected – yet Vivimus mineral water, produced in the East Neuk region of Fife, seems to have worked things out.

Here Guy Hayward, the Founder and Director of Fife-based marketing agency, Local Heroes, explains why this new distilled, mineralised brand holds all the keys to a stand-out business.

1. Make it personal – share your story

A powerful origin story can make any brand, offering customers something relatable and authentic. For Darren Peattie, this meant sharing the fact that Vivimus was born, not as a result of a big boardroom brainstorm but as part of his personal quest for health. After being advised by his cardiologist to drink mineral-rich water, Darren began distilling North Sea seawater already available at his salt company’s facilities for personal use, beginning to appreciate both the purity and taste appeal. It was only when a visitor encouraged him to take the drink to market that Vivimus was born.

In sharing his own personal journey and health inspiration, Darren ensured that the Vivimus brand narrative resonates with consumers, adding the sincere, human element that is key to competitivity for independent brands. For companies that have recently launched, it’s almost impossible to cut through the big business noise without it, but once you’ve used genuine stories to build brand loyalty and cultivate trust, you’ll benefit from a unique selling point that can never be manufactured, faked or copied by others.

2. Challenge the industry standard

Another way to stand out from the crowd is to use your status as an independent business for good. Independent brands have the agility to push boundaries, with Vivimus tackling one of the mineral water industry’s murkiest issues: purity.

Whilst it might seem like there is little room for differentiation in a sector selling something as vital and commonplace as water, Vivimus has leveraged the latest in scientific understanding and innovation to achieve unrivalled levels of consistency and purity. Each and every drop in each and every Vivimus bottle is exactly the same – a rare feat in the water industry, where natural mineral variations, caused by polluting factors such as rainwater and agricultural runoff, create inconsistencies on a regular basis.

Unlike other brands, Vivimus can therefore vouch for the contents of every bottle rather than relying on averages, with this commitment to high standards in transparency and purity serving as a reminder for all independents to challenge industry norms, rather than conform.

Establishing new benchmarks, whether in quality, sustainability or ethics, can differentiate your brand from larger, more standardised competitors. Likewise, innovating in areas where the competition lags creates opportunities to lead in your chosen sector rather than follow.

3. Respond to cultural currents

With wellness and sustainability at the forefront of consumerism – and plastic contamination levels in our food and drink under particular scrutiny – Vivimus couldn’t have launched at a more relevant time. The product not only offers purity but also addresses environmental concerns by using glass bottles and maintaining low levels of nano-plastics. Indeed, there are fewer than 100 particles per litre compared to the hundreds of thousands present in other brands of bottled water.

Such timeliness matters in any product launch, particularly for independents operating on marketing budgets that may be limited or small. By aligning with current topics and discussions, be it on wellness and environmental integrity or any other concern relevant to your business, you can tap into prevailing consumer mindsets, becoming just as relevant and celebrated as you are innovative.

4. Capture your provenance

As audiences increasingly move away from uninformed and unethical consumerism, it’s likewise important to deliver something other than direct sales. And what’s more powerful than sense of location?

Vivimus’s origins in the village of St Monans on the East coast of Fife isn’t just a place but an integral part of the brand’s story and identity, adding an additional layer of appeal. Provenance adds the depth, charm and exclusivity that large-scale corporates are lacking, captivating an audience looking for something different.

Independent brands of all kinds must embrace this, sharing their geographic and cultural origins by steeping their products in local detail. Emphasising place and origin creates emotional connections, attracting curious customers with a taste for something unique, as well as consumers who want to see their own values reflected in your company’s roots.

5. Be consistent with your values

Finally, it is imperative that, whatever your product, you remain consistent with your values. Vivimus’s dedication to sustainable practices, such as using only glass bottles with aluminium caps even in the face of demand for plastic from large accounts, is a testament to the company’s values.

Choosing glass not only ensures lower environmental impact but also ensures that each and every action aligns with Vivimus’s mission to reduce contamination in the seas that have given its product life. By refusing to compromise for profit, the brand is demonstrating to customers that it is fuelled by both authenticity and trustworthiness.

Independents need not mimic larger corporations in order to succeed. By staying consistent with core values, even when growth creates pressure to cut corners, they can build much more valuable credibility and consumer trust. When customers know what a brand stands for – and see this reinforced in every decision –they’re more likely to become loyal advocates, spreading the word for the brand.

Tapping into your true potential

As the story of Vivimus shows, true potential lies, not in following well-worn paths but in staying true to your roots, values and vision. Independent brands have the flexibility to tell meaningful stories, challenge the status quo and create products that align with evolving consumer consciousness.

The Vivimus journey is a testament to the impact of personal, well-considered choices in business – and a reminder that standing out often comes from within for all those looking to make similar waves in their fields.