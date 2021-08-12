Food company set to move into Kirkcaldy store as Lidl transfers to new premises
Iceland Foods has revealed plans to move into the Kirkcaldy store currently occupied by Lidl on the town’s Esplanade.
The Food Warehouse by Iceland Foods will operate from the premises after Lidl transfers its operations to a new larger store opposite Morrisons supermarket.
A spokeswoman for Iceland Foods said the company has bought the site and is planning to open the store in 2021, but hasn’t revealed an exact date as yet.
She said: “The premises will be opening as a Food Warehouse store in 2021 but the exact date is to be confirmed at present. The Food Warehouse has bought the site.”
The move comes after Iceland Foods submitted a recent planning application to Fife Council for the replacement of existing entrance doors, side screens and the installation of two new full height shopfront sections next to the new entrance at the Esplanade unit.
At the end of May a spokesman for Lidl said the new store, which is expected to create 35 jobs, was due to open this summer.
Although an open date hasn’t been officially announced as yet, it is anticipated to happen within the next few weeks.