Edinburgh-based Dream Drivers works with local food and drink businesses, and allows clients the ability to reduce their commissions on third party platforms.

It expects to fill the first vacancies in the next 12 weeks.

Founded in 2017 and having already built up a notable portfolio across central Scotland, Dream Drivers said it is revolutionising the delivery solutions available to the food service sector with innovative technology and guaranteed drivers at a fixed hourly rate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dream Drivers is expanding into Fife

The client also gets to keep the delivery charge which reduces the cost of hire for the hour.

Cameran Sharif, chief executive, said: “We are so excited about this expansion into Fife and the surrounding area.

“Dream Drivers was born as a solution to the nightmare of unreliable delivery drivers, faced by almost all restaurant and takeaway owners across the country.

“As it has evolved, we have been able to not only provide peace of mind delivery solutions to our clients but do so in a way that makes it cost effective for them, and also for our network of incredible drivers.

“Now more than ever, restaurant and takeaway owners are under immense pressure, from crippling commissions on food ordering platforms to hikes in the prices of ingredients and energy, so being able to help these businesses save time and money is extremely fulfilling."

Mr Sharif expects to create 20-30 new positions for drivers over the next 12 weeks, “giving people in the local area the opportunity to earn a flexible additional income - something we are extremely proud of especially during a time of economic uncertainty.”

Keshab Gautam, owner of Gautam's Restaurant in Edinburgh, said: ““We have used Dream Drivers for almost three years.

“We were attracted by the savings we could make by reducing the commissions we paid to third party platforms and that they took away the stress of hiring and managing drivers, including cancellations and sickness.

“On average, we save around £400-600 per week by using Dream Drivers as we no longer pay full commissions to ordering platforms for their riders and can keep our delivery fees.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.