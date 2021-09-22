The new store will open at 8.00am on Tuesday, November 30.

The Food Warehouse by Iceland Foods will operate from the premises previously occupied by Lidl after the cut price supermarket transferred its operations to a new larger store opposite Morrisons supermarket.

A spokesman for Iceland Foods said work has begun on the site making preparations for the opening of the new store.

The Food Warehouse by Iceland Foods has revealed it will open its new Esplanade store, previously occupied by Lidl, in November. Credit- Fife Photo Agency

He said “The Food Warehouse can confirm that work has begun on site for the brand new Kirkcaldy store.

"We look forward to welcoming customers on November 30 where they can pick up a huge range of great value, family-favourite products across frozen, chilled, fresh, branded grocery and homeware lines.”

The move comes after it was revealed in August that The Food Warehouse had bought the site and was planning to open the store this year.

The new Lidl store opened in August, replacing its original store on the Esplanade with all staff retained.

