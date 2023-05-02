News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
3 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Foodbank volunteers get honour of opening expanded new B&M store in Leven

The doors to a bigger B&M in Leven opened at the weekend, with the town’s foodbank taking centre as part of the celebrations.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:56 BST
Opening the expanded B&M store in LevenOpening the expanded B&M store in Leven
Opening the expanded B&M store in Leven

The Riverside Retail Park outlet now has a sales floor measuring over 21,512sqft. offering customers a bigger range of products across all departments, including branded groceries, pet food, health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, and gifts.Staff at the store were asked to nominate a local charity they thought deserved some VIP treatment for the work it does for the local community, and chose the team from Levenmouth Food bank charity to officially unveil the new store. The group also received £250 of B&M vouchers.

A store spokesman said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback has been fantastic. A big thank you to the team at Levenmouth Food Bank - we hope that our donation can help it continue to do the great work it does.”

Related topics:B&M