Foodbank volunteers get honour of opening expanded new B&M store in Leven

The Riverside Retail Park outlet now has a sales floor measuring over 21,512sqft. offering customers a bigger range of products across all departments, including branded groceries, pet food, health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, and gifts.Staff at the store were asked to nominate a local charity they thought deserved some VIP treatment for the work it does for the local community, and chose the team from Levenmouth Food bank charity to officially unveil the new store. The group also received £250 of B&M vouchers.