Foodbank volunteers get honour of opening expanded new B&M store in Leven
The doors to a bigger B&M in Leven opened at the weekend, with the town’s foodbank taking centre as part of the celebrations.
The Riverside Retail Park outlet now has a sales floor measuring over 21,512sqft. offering customers a bigger range of products across all departments, including branded groceries, pet food, health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, and gifts.Staff at the store were asked to nominate a local charity they thought deserved some VIP treatment for the work it does for the local community, and chose the team from Levenmouth Food bank charity to officially unveil the new store. The group also received £250 of B&M vouchers.
A store spokesman said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback has been fantastic. A big thank you to the team at Levenmouth Food Bank - we hope that our donation can help it continue to do the great work it does.”