Former coffee shop in Fife tourist town up for sale – this is the asking price
Campbell’s Coffee House on Falkland’s High Street closed its doors in January after more than decade in operation. Now the premises are being marketed for sale by chartered surveyor, DM Hall with an asking price of offers over £275,000.
The coffee shop sits in the very heart of the historic town and was a go-to place for locals and visitors before it shut permanently at the start of the years after 11 years in business
Located within a C-listed building, just yards from Falkland Palace, the selling against describe it as “light and spacious.” The asking price includes a fully equipped commercial kitchen as well as ground floor and basement storage areas.