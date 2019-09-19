Former Dunfermline Athletic player signs up at Mossmorran

Fife Ethylene Plant apprentice Ross Drummond has just netted his dream job as an electrical technician with the company after a youth contract to play football with Dunfermline failed to kick off.

Ross (25), who lives in Kirkcaldy, completed a four year Modern Apprenticeship at Mossmorran which saw him study full time at Forth Valley College for 18 months before continuing his studies one day a week for the next three years with on site training and assessment.

The former Balwearie High School pupil said: “I had applied for an apprenticeship when I came out of school, but then football took over.

“When that didn’t work out I decided to re-apply for a ‘proper job’ by going for an apprenticeship and I was lucky enough to be accepted.

“I used to drive past Mossmorran and I was always interested about what went on there.

“I knew a few people who worked there and they always said good things about the place, so it was great when I was told I had been accepted.

“My year at Forth Valley College turned into 18 months as I did an extra six months on a new trial for hand tools and I really loved it.

“The course and the facilities were great and I was getting full training while being paid by ExxonMobil.

“After the 18 months I went to college a day a week to continue working towards an HNC and learning on the job.

“This is a great place and I love coming to work. Everyone is so welcoming and it’s like one big family.”

Jim Gillon, electrical first line supervisor, who mentored Ross throughout his apprenticeship, said: “Ross was an exemplary apprentice and has been rewarded by getting a full-time job as an electrical technician with us.

“By the start of his third year his mature and positive outlook earned him extra responsibilities and his experience levels have continued to grow fast.

“I see a bright future ahead for him and the ball is in his court to reach out and make the most of it.”