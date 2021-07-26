The building in Dalgety Bay has been empty for two years.

Now a planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to turn it into a cafe-bistro.

Super Beautiful Day Limited has applied for a change of use to Dalgety Bay’s former Post Office at 4 Bay Centre Regents Way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Dalgety Bay Post Office

The local company plans to take over the tenancy of the unit which is owned by Tesco and forms part of a well-established centre.

The cafe-bistro could cater for up to 28 customers, but will operate to ensure safety and distancing between tables based on the Scottish Government’s protocols.

The unit was previously used a Post Office until it relocated.

A substantial period on the market brought little interest.

In a supporting statement, the applicant said: “Tesco is keen to develop the centre to support the local community and ensure the facilities cultivate local independent opportunities.

“The result is the proposition of the current positioned tenant to create a new business which caters for a new change of use to the facility.

“This attributes to a key belief from the landlord, agents, and incoming tenant that the future of the centre will benefit from a more diverse supplement of independent offerings, which can cultivate a growing requirement from the local community, whom have all required to stay local due to Covid guidelines.”

The business will offer limited takeaways, and will likely operate seven days.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.