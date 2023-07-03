Former hair salon and sweet shop to become Fife town's newest cafe
Fife Council has given a local woman permission to open a new cafe in Leven town centre. Sitting just behind Leven’s pedestrianised High Street, 1 Bank Street has changed its shape many times in recent years.
Formerly a sweet shop, it was most recently used as a hairdressing salon. Now, Mrs E Campbell of Methil has secured permission to convert the property into a cafe.
The council approved plans to turn the retail premises into a cafe and takeaway shop with an outdoor seating area facing Bank Street. The new shop will serve hot drinks alongside cakes and sandwiches. However, the planning papers state that baking and cooking will not take place at the property.
The papers do not mention the name of the new cafe, nor are the interior design plans mentioned. The plans have been approved and work can begin in due course.