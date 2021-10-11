Former Kirkcaldy restaurant set to become flats after 20 years out of use
A town centre building which has sat empty in Kirkcaldy for over 20 years could soon be turned into flats.
The property above the Heritage Bar in the east end of the High Street is the subject of a new planning application to Fife Council.
Frank Foster has lodged the proposal to turn the former upstairs restaurant, and rear annexe, iinto two flats.
The application does not affect the pub.
The upper floor used to be the Sun-Do Chinese restaurant more than 20 years ago.
A supporting statement said: “It has remained empty and is now virtually derelict.”
It was marketed extensively by local estate agents without success.
The statement continued: “It became very clear spoon after purchase that there was little prospect of finding a via commercial use for the former restaurant.”
But, the more recent designation of the area as the Merchants’ Quarter has sparked interest from residential developers.
The application will be considered in due course.