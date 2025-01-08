Former Labour MP who runs Fife business concerned over taxation plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Labour Shadow Minister who now runs a business in Fife has raised concerns over taxation proposals impacting economic growth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon Banks has joined fellow members of the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) to highlight its fears on the future of the building materials sector.

Mr Banks, who served as an MP for Ochil and South Perthshire from 2005 to 2015, including as a Shadow Minister for Business and then Scotland, is a director of Cartmore Building Supplies, which has its headquarters in Lochgelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an extract from the letter to the Prime Minister,he said: “I appreciate you are looking for UK businesses to lead us out of the economic quagmire we have been locked in. However burdening the very businesses you need to grow the economy, with these additional tax burdens, appears to me to simply mean that your plan will fail spectacularly.”

Gordon Banks at Cartmore, (Pic: David Wardle)

His letter is one of a number being co-ordinated through the national trade body to alert the government to the grave concerns being felt across the UK’s building materials sector on tax proposals.

John Newcomb, chief executive, said: “Gordon’s letter is one of a number being forwarded to government from across our membership highlighting that the unintended consequences of the Budget could wipe out what it was aiming to do, which is stimulate economic growth.

“Construction is absolutely critical to the lifeblood of the UK economy, but we are hearing across the industry that the proposals in inheritance taxation, as well as the additional costs in relation to National Insurance, are likely to have a devastating impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month the BMF supported Family Business UK’s letter to the Chancellor, calling for a formal consultation on the proposals for inheritance tax, one of 32 other trade and industry bodies, which collectively represent 160,000 UK family firms and farms.