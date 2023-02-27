Olga Gerogianni established an award-winning, online business selling her luxury soap in 2018 when she moved to Scotland with her family. She has now opened a shop at East Port in Dunfermline. She has also appointed two full-time staff.

Estia soaps produce products with personality. Inspired by Greek Mythology, each soap is specifically named after a Greek god, based on the main natural ingredients used.

Olga said, “Our initial recipes were created back in Greece in 2006 and we now have a whole range of products made with the finest natural ingredients.

The new shop is open in the heart of Dunfermline

“My goal was to create a single product for hair, face and body to cut down the use of plastic and animal testing and use environmentally friendly packaging. Our range has now expanded to aromatherapy, bath and skincare products, all naturally luxurious, and 100 per cent vegan, offering a spa at home experience.

“We are proud to have won four products awards and Soap Retailer of the Year 2020/21 in Scotland.”

Olga reached out to Business Gateway Fife, and HR adviser, Catherine Bartle, was able to secure Digital Boost support to improve the online visibility of the business.