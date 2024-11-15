Forth awards: success for Fife restaurant hailed as ‘favourite dining experience in city’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife restaurant celebrated success at this year’s Radio Forth awards.

The event was held on Thursday at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh, and it was a night of triumph for Dunfermline’s Jack ‘O'Bryan’s which was named ‘Best Restaurant.’

The award was based on votes by listeners of the radio station, who described Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s as their “favourite dining experience in the city, a warm, friendly place to dine, with exceptional staff and management.”

Praise for the restaurant, which will celebrate its six year anniversary in Dunfermline’s Chalmers Street this coming January, continued with comments including “Jack O Bryan’s brings together the beauty of Scotland’s natural larder with the richness of Asian or Iberian cuisine. They aim to champion the very best produce from here in Scotland and to marry it with flavours, fragrances and textures from around the world.”

Byran and Jack Coghill with their award (Pic: Greg Macvean)

The restaurant is run by father and son, Bryan and Jack Coghill, who both attended the awards ceremony to collect the honour on behalf of their “hard working and committed team”, which includes Bryan’s wife, and Jack’s mum Michelle, and Jack’s wife, Sarah.

As well as mastering every section of the kitchen, 25 year old Jack, trained by his father Bryan as a chef, is a skilled pastry chef and chocolatier. His skills have already been recognised by several top industry award schemes, including being highly commended in the Scottish Excellence Awards, Young Chef of the Year category, and in Pete Irvine’s Top 100 of the Best Scottish Restaurants to try in 2024.

This latest award comes at an exciting time for the business, with a second restaurant on the way in early 2025. Jack and Bryan recently announced that it had acquired the former Frankie & Benny's restaurant beside the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, and will reinvent the space as an upmarket, Hamptons vibe, fish & chip restaurant called “The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack”, due to open its doors in March.

Bryan said: “We’re absolutely delighted to win best restaurant in these incredible awards, and we thrilled with the fantastic comments made about the restaurant. We pride ourselves on our service, and on our consistency.

“We’ve put Dunfermline on the map again, and had a fantastic night at the awards, mingling with all the other worthy winners, many of whom have incredible stories to tell.”