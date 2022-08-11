Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guest house is expected to go for offers over £595,000

Christie & Co has been instructed to sell The Forth Bay Guest House in Leven, just yards from Leven Links Golf Club and boasting stunning views.

The hotel is set in a semi detached three storey property and offers seven ensuite letting rooms spread over three floors, a dining room, first-floor communal lounge which offers breath-taking sea views and a private garden.

The owners’ accommodation is located on the ground floor with a large double bedroom, private kitchen and bathroom.

Tony Spence, Senior Hospitality Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a successful turnkey business in a popular seaside resort, which has built up a great reputation and boasts outstanding reviews on TripAdvidsor, Google and Booking.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...