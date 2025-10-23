Founders of Fife business put company into ownership of staff

A Fife business is being put into the hands of its employees.

The founders of Anstruther based Metaflake - specialists in aluminium pigments - have completed the transfer of ownership to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

The Station Road company was launched in 1996 by Tracy and Johnny Knox, who were later joined by Jake Grieve. As a trio, they steered and developed Metaflake to be an established supplier on the global aluminium pigments market selling its unique water milled pigments around the world

Jake retired and stepped back from the business in 2023. Now Tracy and Johnny have completed the transfer of ownership of its staff who will oversee the future development of the company for the benefit of current and future employees.

Metaflake is based in Anstruther (Pics: Submitted)

An operational team will be established to oversee the decision making running and continued development of Metaflake.

Johnny has passed his shareholding to the EOT and will continue as an employee in the role of research director on a part-time basis to continue to drive its product development. Tracy will step away from the business and hand over her shareholding to the EOT having already retired from the day to day role two years ago

Steven Kerr, managing director, said: “This move brings security and direction for our partners, and for the company to continue from its base in Anstruther as well as to encourage further development of the business.

“This is an exciting step for Metaflake Limited, and its staff, and we look forward to a bright future. We thank Tracy and Johnny for bringing the company so far and allowing the staff the opportunity to maintain our commitment to outstanding products, exceptional service and future development.”