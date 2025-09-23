Four AA rosettes for Dean Banks' St Andrews restaurant

A St Andrews restaurant has been awarded four AA rosettes – one of only a handful of Scottish venues to hold the accolade.

Haar St Andrews, run by restaurateur and chef Dean Banks, was named one of Scotland’s elite seven at a ceremony in London on Monday night.

The restaurant with rooms in the town’s Golf Place has been awarded the rare accolade of four AA rosettes – there are only four other restaurants in Scotland who boast four rosettes and two with five rosettes.

The restaurant is the only four rosette venue in Fife, and the only one awarded any of the highest honours this year.

Dean Banks with head chef Tasso Neofitos. (Pic: Grant Anderson)

Dean admits landing the additional rosette is the fulfilment of a dream, especially for the restaurant he sees as the ultimate expression of his approach to food and hospitality.

He said: “Haar is special so being awarded four rosettes there means so much to the team and I, although of course I’m proud of the entire group.

"Haar is my baby, the flagship, the one that defines and sums up everything about me and my approach to all of this. It’s the absolute expression of me as a chef.

"That’s why I wanted rooms there – the idea I had was people are coming to my house for dinner and staying overnight. They’re guests in my home.

Haar has been awarded four AA rosettes. Dean Banks is pictured with Tasso Neofitos, head chef outside the St Andrews restaurant. (Pic: Grant Anderson)

"I designed it all, my wife Isabela and son Felix have created a lot of the artworks there, my son Francisco and I did a lot of the physical work together on the renovations and changes.

"It’s a very special place and I think it’s a different kind of restaurant, so seeing it recognised in this way means the world.”

Dean’s group of restaurants also includes Dune in St Andrews, Dulse in Leith, 1925 at the Pompadour in Edinburgh and Temple Lane in Dundee. It also includes drinks brands Mond and Lunin Gin and home meal delivery services Haar at Home and Waagyu Burger.

Haar has been a tasting menu only restaurant since it launched back in 2021 in its current form, but Dean has recently added an a la carte menu option.

He says it’s important chefs are not too set in their ways but are open to moving with times and trends.

And he’s very aware of the cost of eating out in the current financial climate, and wants his restaurants to be available to as many people as possible.

He continued: “We have added a set menu at Haar, a la carte style at £85 for three course – you have to diversify. Food is fashion in a way too.

“We have to move with the times, with appetites and trends and of course with budgets. We listen to what our customers tell us and try to take it in and learn from it.

“This award hopefully reflects that too. The big thing for me is this is not my award – it’s the team.

“I am incredibly lucky to have an amazing team around me now more so than ever – George Sharp the executive chef has really helped us push and refine the true vision of Haar since he joined us.

“Tasso Neofitos our head chef is at Haar every day, developing dishes, maintaining the consistency and quality – he’s a star.

“This achievement belongs to all of us. I want to push my team forward, give them the spotlight and help them reach their own dreams too.

“So this is a very special moment for all of us together. It says it all that I know if I am elsewhere in the group, Haar is still Haar.”

Hospitality as a sector has been battered in recent years with closures more and more common. Dean believes honours like AA Rosettes are more important now than ever before.

“Hospitality has been difficult since Covid and for me, awards mean more in these times when things are not so easy,” he said.

“People in our restaurants work hard in the trade and when awards come along it spotlights and recognises the hard work that goes in behind the scenes.

“I hope I can be a part of the hospitality industry that inspires new staff to join and stay within our amazing sector.

“This award also showcases the premium quality produce we have in Scotland and even more so in Fife.

“Showcasing that amazing produce is my whole philosophy so thank you to our brave fishermen and farmers who tirelessly head out through rain or shine for being absolute legends and making my country great.

“Also of course, for customers an award like this is a badge of honour and seal of approval – it tells them they’re going to get a certain level of quality that’s worth spending money on.

“I am a chef by trade, all chefs drive to achieve awards and be in the books.

“Ultimately now getting four rosettes shows we are peeling away from the pack, becoming part of the leader group. That really is priceless. Thank you.”