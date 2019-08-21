Four awards for Fife funeral directors

A Fife funeral directors came out top in four categories at the first ever Scottish Funeral Awards last week.

Stevenson Funeral Directors Ltd, which has premises in Kirkcaldy, Cardenden and Cowdenbeath as well as its headquarters in Rosyth, was shortlisted for the final in five categories, and came home from the ceremony in Glasgow having scooped four prizes.

They won Scotland’s Best Funeral Directors, Best Funeral Directors in the East, Best Undertaker and Best Independent Funeral Directors in Scotland.

Barry Stevenson, CEO, said: “We are absolutely over the moon with these awards, and think it’s a privilege to win all these awards in the first ever Scottish Funeral Awards.

“We have managed to win these awards, up against huge companies, because of the service and compassion we offer to every single family we deal with in their time of need.”