They have all taken space at the facility at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, leaving just a few high-quality, modern offices available to let.

Ideally aimed at office-based businesses, companies only need to provide their own phone, internet and IT packages to get ready to trade from the centre.

The Business Incubator is situated in Kirkcaldy’s long established industrial park, has a dedicated parking area, a staffed reception, a small communal kitchen area, and offers tenants free use of its meeting rooms.

Inside the business incubator units in Kirkcaldy

Fife Council’s economic development team announced this week that Kip McGrath Children’s Tuition, MTEC Drafting, Thistle Care Services, Pass Drive Driving Academy and Kenylink Services Ltd have all moved in.

Gerald and Janis Casserly, who run Kip McGrath, said: "Being situated in Business Incubator suits us perfectly for several reasons -there's plenty of free parking right outside, which makes it easy for parents to drop off their children, plus our unit is open and bright with plenty of natural light which creates a great learning environment for our pupils. Overall, the centre is well run and very quiet, so we'd happily recommend it to other small businesses."

Andrew Goulder from the economic development team added: “It’s very good news to have recently welcomed four new tenants to the local Kirkcaldy area, and we certainly are confident of attracting more in the coming months.

“Businesses working from home may well want to take that next step to the Business Incubator Kirkcaldy. We have the flexible package options to make that happen for them. It could take their business in a whole new direction this year.”

Saltire Security Products has also been based there for 15 years, initially starting in one of the smaller units before expanding the business and moving to a larger one.

Fiona Graham from the company said: “We are extremely happy here. The incubator has offered us everything we have needed regarding modern office accommodation; hence we are still here.

