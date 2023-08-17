Four Fife eateries shortlisted for the Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) 2023

Four Fife eateries are in the running for the Asian Restaurant Awards. Clockwise from top right: Handi, Glenrothes; Maisha, St Andrews; Dhoom, Dunfermline and Antioch, Dunfermline.

They are among more than 70 of the nation’s leading Asian restaurants and takeaways in the running for the awards, which are the only accolades open to the full spectrum of Asia’s rich and diverse cuisines. The local businesses hoping to bring home an award from the ceremony in Edinburgh on September 18 are Maisha in St Andrews; Handi Restaurant in Glenrothes and Dhoom and Antioch in Dunfermline.

The awards, which are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) with Just Eat as its headline sponsor, have become the highlight in Scotland’s Asian restaurant industry calendar with recognition for innovation, vision and exceptional food.

Yawar Khan, ACF chairman, said: “We are seeing some remarkable creativity by pioneering restaurateurs and chefs, adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences, showcasing Scotland’s world-leading produce, especially its seafood, game, neeps and tatties.”