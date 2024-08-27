Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four commercial premises in Kirkcaldy’s High Street are set to go under the hammer next month - with starting prices ranging from £26,000 to over £200,000.

Future Property Auctions are putting them up for bids on September 5 along with properties across the region. Business trading from them are not affected.

The top starting price is for the building which is occupied by health and wellbeing shop, Holland Barrett which has just signed a new three-year deal to stay in the heart of the town’s pedestrianised zone.

The premises at 132 High Street are described as “prime town centre commercial investment” in an “excellent” trading location. The bidding is expected to start at £215,000

The buildings go to auction, but the businesses trading in them are not affected (Pics: Submitted)

In the east end of the High Street, two neighbouring premises are also going under the hammer.

The vacant shop at 290 High Street - formerly occupied by Balance Fife - is seeking a starting bid of £29,000. It is described as a good quality unit with a “strong trading position with excellent footfall in a prime central position.”

Next door at 286 High Street, the premises that housed laundry and outfitters Load, which closed this month, has a starting price tag of £26,000. It is billed as a potential high yield producing investment.

The building at 239 High Street, which is occupied by the long-established Alyana takeaway, is up for auction with bids starting at £69,000. The business has operated for a number of years, and continues to trade as normal. It is described as a “super trading position” with a “highly secure tenant” who signed a new ten-year lease in 2022.