Four Poundstretcher stores in Fife hosts mega weekend of shopping vouchers give-aways

Poundstretcher store across Fife are under new ownership and mark its launch with a mega weekend event.

Andy Atkinson, new chief executive, said: “Under new ownership and new leadership Poundstretcher is changing fast, whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great. The continued cost of living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week. To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.”