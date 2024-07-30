Four Poundstretcher stores in Fife hosts mega weekend of shopping vouchers give-aways
Branches in Glenrothes, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline and Cupar are now being run by Fortress Investment Group which acquired the UK-wide business in April. It also owns Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines, and the Punch Pubs Group.
The mega weekend at the four stores runs from Friday, August 2 to Sunday 4th, and will offer customers a chance to win £10 shopping voucher every hour. They will be selected at random.
Andy Atkinson, new chief executive, said: “Under new ownership and new leadership Poundstretcher is changing fast, whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great. The continued cost of living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week. To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.”
