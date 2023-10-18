Four times unsuccessful housing plan for Dalgety Bay to go ahead after appeal
The planning application had been refused by Fife Council four times despite the land being allocated as a housing opportunity site for up to 50 houses. The last rejection came from the local authority’s west and central planning committee in May this year.
However, the Scottish Government’s Reporter has now accepted the company’s appeal and the plans will be granted subject to a signed legal agreement with Fife Council to provide the developer obligations.
The proposals will see a new housing development built on the land at Fulmar Way at Donibristle Industrial Park. The plans are for 26 three, four and five bedroom homes for sale and nine homes for affordable rent. They also include a new open space play area with a new footpath through the development to shops and public transport options.
Work is expected to start on the site, which is allocated for housing in the council’s adopted FIFEplan, early next year.
Muir Homes had previously completed a voluntary public consultation process with local residents and the local community council.
The land has lain vacant for more than 20 years and was previously used for industrial purposes.
Nicola McCowan Hill, land and planning manager for Inverkeithing-based Muir Homes, said: “We are very pleased that our appeal has been successful. We are very mindful of the need for more new high quality homes in Dalgety Bay. We are looking forward to working with Fife Council to deliver these homes which broaden the range and availability of homes in this popular area.
“Our community consultation showed support from local residents. This brownfield site which has been allocated for housing in the local development plan means that we are protecting green belt land while meeting an established housing need in the local area. This approach is in line with new national planning guidelines.
“As well as developments making an important economic contribution in itself, the mixed use nature to the area provides potential jobs and facilities for new residents.”