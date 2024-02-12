Fourteen Fife businesses shortlisted for Independent Retail Awards - and half are in one town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The finalists have been revealed for the annual awards which celebrate the achievements of independent retailers across Scotland who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity and outstanding customer service.

Once again the Kingdom is well represented in the shortlist, with one particular town – Burntisland – doing exceptionally well and boasting eight of Fife’s 14 contenders.

Six of them won their categories last year and will be hoping to retain the titles again in 2024.

Calum Sinclair of C. Sinclair fish merchants in Burntisland. The business has been shortlisted for Fishmonger of the Year at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2024. (Pic: submitted)

They are: C. Sinclair Fresh Fish Merchants (Fishmonger of the Year); The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company (Independent Pet Supplies Store of the Year); JCM Beauty Studio (Beauty Salon of the Year); Novelli’s (Coffee Shop of the Year) and The Cromwell Kitchen and Rooms (Eatery of the Year).

Fellow Burntisland businesses Tom Courts Burntisland Butchers (Butcher of the Year); Macauley’s Fruit and Veg Merchant (Fresh Produce Provider of the Year) and Wildbells (Florist of the Year) are also shortlisted this year.

Businesses from elsewhere around the Kingdom in the running at the awards are Shmooz in Dunfermline (Menswear Retailer of the Year); The Madhouse Bakery, Glenrothes (Bakery of the Year); Sanctuary Hair and Beauty, Dunfermline (Hair Salon of the Year); Charmed Willow Flowers, Glenrothes (Florist of the Year); Boat Brae, Newport on Tay (Eatery of the Year) and Gibbles Gift Shop, Anstruther (Craft and Gift Shop of the Year).

The awards run by Creative Oceanic are now in their 11th year and honour businesses with a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, truly embodying the spirit of independent retail.

Tom Courts has been nominated for Butcher of the Year at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2024. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

A spokesperson for the awards said: “We’re proud that we could continue to honour the top independent retailers after a decade. These awards highlight the significant impact independent retailers make in their communities and provide a platform to showcase their success.

"Their dedication and accomplishments serve as an inspiration to the entire retail community. We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”