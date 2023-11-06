News you can trust since 1871
Full fibre broadband installation transforms popular Fife hotel’s business

A Scottish Government Minister has visited a Fife hotel to see first hand how fast reliable broadband has transformed its business.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
Richard Lochhead was at the Kingswood Hotel in Burntisland as GoFibre moves ahead with its full fibre network across the region. The Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Tradew as given an update on its progress, and the benefits it has brought.

Prior to signing up with GoFibre, the hotel relied on a slow and ageing copper line. Now, armed with a faster and more reliable full fibre broadband service, the business has been able to bring the hotel into the digital-era, increasing the efficiency of operations and providing a better experience for guests and visitors.

Mr Singh added: “Without full fibre, we recognised that we couldn’t take the business any further. GoFibre has allowed us to move everything online, including the tills and telephones, which has meant the overall visitor experience has been upgraded significantly. Before, we would take far too long to complete a task and when multiple people were online, we’d often be disconnected. For a business, that’s unworkable.

At the Kingswood Hotel are Dalbir Singh, owner, Scottish Government Innovation Minister, Richard Lochhead and Sam Calvert, chief revenue officer at GoFibre, (Pic: Simon Jauncey)At the Kingswood Hotel are Dalbir Singh, owner, Scottish Government Innovation Minister, Richard Lochhead and Sam Calvert, chief revenue officer at GoFibre, (Pic: Simon Jauncey)
“Our digital connectivity is paving the way for an innovative two-year project to enhance our hotel and event offering, which will see us increase our room number from 13 to 30 and refurbish our event space, as well as providing key-card access to rooms which will be connected to the WiFi which is truly game-changing for us.”

Mr Lochhead met with representatives from GoFibre, and hotel owner, Dalbir Singh. GoFibre has brought the latest broadband to places such as Cupar, Cardenden and Burntisland. Construction continues in Newport-on-Tay and Tayport with plans to expand the network to seven additional locations, including Comrie, Ballingry and St Andrews. Upon completion, more than 30,000 residents and businesses will be able to enjoy enhanced connectivity.

Mr Lochhead, said: “Meeting the owners and hearing how fast, reliable broadband has transformed how the Kingswood Hotel operates, shows how businesses across Scotland benefit from full fibre broadband, improving vital connectivity.

“That is why the Scottish Government worked with industry to establish Scotland’s full fibre charter, which supports companies and the Scottish Government work together to help extend full fibre broadband access across the country.

Sam Calvert, chief revenue officer at GoFibre, said: “It was brilliant to welcome Minister Lochhead to one of our Fife customer sites and have him see first-hand the real difference reliable connectivity can make to a business’ day-to-day activity and future innovation. During the visit, we had the opportunity to highlight the remarkable progress that our team have made in the region and the significant opportunities in bringing full fibre broadband to Fife.

