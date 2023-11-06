Full fibre broadband installation transforms popular Fife hotel’s business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Lochhead was at the Kingswood Hotel in Burntisland as GoFibre moves ahead with its full fibre network across the region. The Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Tradew as given an update on its progress, and the benefits it has brought.

Prior to signing up with GoFibre, the hotel relied on a slow and ageing copper line. Now, armed with a faster and more reliable full fibre broadband service, the business has been able to bring the hotel into the digital-era, increasing the efficiency of operations and providing a better experience for guests and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Singh added: “Without full fibre, we recognised that we couldn’t take the business any further. GoFibre has allowed us to move everything online, including the tills and telephones, which has meant the overall visitor experience has been upgraded significantly. Before, we would take far too long to complete a task and when multiple people were online, we’d often be disconnected. For a business, that’s unworkable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Kingswood Hotel are Dalbir Singh, owner, Scottish Government Innovation Minister, Richard Lochhead and Sam Calvert, chief revenue officer at GoFibre, (Pic: Simon Jauncey)

“Our digital connectivity is paving the way for an innovative two-year project to enhance our hotel and event offering, which will see us increase our room number from 13 to 30 and refurbish our event space, as well as providing key-card access to rooms which will be connected to the WiFi which is truly game-changing for us.”

Mr Lochhead met with representatives from GoFibre, and hotel owner, Dalbir Singh. GoFibre has brought the latest broadband to places such as Cupar, Cardenden and Burntisland. Construction continues in Newport-on-Tay and Tayport with plans to expand the network to seven additional locations, including Comrie, Ballingry and St Andrews. Upon completion, more than 30,000 residents and businesses will be able to enjoy enhanced connectivity.

Mr Lochhead, said: “Meeting the owners and hearing how fast, reliable broadband has transformed how the Kingswood Hotel operates, shows how businesses across Scotland benefit from full fibre broadband, improving vital connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why the Scottish Government worked with industry to establish Scotland’s full fibre charter, which supports companies and the Scottish Government work together to help extend full fibre broadband access across the country.