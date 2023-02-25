Funding for Fife business to help move to zero emissions for heavy duty vehicles

Electron Garage, based in Glenrothes business is using it to develop a retrofit solution to electrify diesel gritters with swappable batteries.

This will enable depots with 24-hour capability and also vehicle-to-grid capacity to tap into onsite renewables and off-peak electricity when the vehicle is not in use.

The company, with the support of Business Gateway, was successful in the latest round of funding from Transport Scotland and Scottish Enterprise through its Can Do Innovation Challenge framework.

Wayne Campbell

Its retrofit aims to provide a more cost-efficient solution for public sector flee.

Wayne Campbell from Electron Garage said the company has already had support for the project from East Lothian Council.

He added, “We ultimately aim to help all local authorities to electrify all of their heavy duty vehicles factoring in their range of different duty cycles and providing retrofit solutions that work for them. We are thankful for the support of Scottish Enterprise’s zero emissions heavy duty vehicles challenge call, as it is vital we look to reduce emissions around transport.”

The business had support from Alasdair Busby, business adviser with Business Gateway.