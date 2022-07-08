Funding injection for Fife's Community Trade Hub as it continues amazing work

The Community Trade Hub (CTH) has been awarded grant funding of £202,050 from the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme, which is overseeing a £10 million pot for worthwhile initiatives benefiting Levenmouth’s people, communities, businesses and visitors ahead of the rail link’s return in 2024.

Young people aged 16 to 24 sometimes face multiple complex barriers to employment and further education to gain the confidence, skills, training and experience they need to move forward into positive futures and career paths.

That’s where the Community Trade Hub comes in, providing everyone – regardless of their background – with an equal opportunity to succeed and a safe space where they can develop practical and life skills within the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Community Trade Hub enables young people in learns skills in trades such as joinery, plumbing, plastering, tiling, painting and decorating and electrics.

CTH’s Positive Futures scheme works together with local schools such as Levenmouth Academy and Waid Academy, as well as career advisors, Police Scotland, job centres, community organisations, and local authority youth initiatives to help promote opportunities available and generate referrals into the service.

Participants can develop and hone their skills in a variety of trades including joinery, plumbing, plastering, tiling, painting and decorating and electrics – all towards gaining a SCQF Practical Abilities (Level 3-5) as well as practical work experience through the CTH Community Works Programme where they can apply their skills via local community regeneration projects.

Kenny McAllister, managing director, said: “This is a great opportunity for many youngsters to gain skills and qualifications in a vocational setting within their local community giving them a stronger chance to gain sustainable employment or lead into further education avenues.”

Young people from Waid Academy are among those learning new skills at the Community Trade Hub.

Since opening its doors in 2019, CTH has worked hard on expanding its curriculum to meet the needs of emerging industries.

Also, in the Hub’s set-up process, the team connected with many services within the Levenmouth community.

Part of its main objective and project goals was to link into education, training and youth development.

It was clear from initial meetings with school leadership teams that its project was a massive fit to the schools curriculum activities.

The Community Trade Hub is making a difference to the lives of young people.

Among the young people to benefit from the work of CTH are S5 and S6 from Waid Academy, who have been given an insight to construction.

Pupils get a basic insight to trades, safe use and handling of tools and power tools, and the opportunity to be a part of a community project.

CTH has also been involved in providing holiday camps, and has worked on local initiatives, such as creating memorial benches for Buckhaven Community Council.