Funding secured for new Fife renewables project

A world-first project that will seek to demonstrate how renewable energy produced by offshore wind can generate a secure and reliable supply of green hydrogen to heat homes has been awarded £500,000 in support by the UK Government.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has announced that it, along with partners Arup, Kiwa Gastec and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, has been successful in its bid. The £500,000 award will enable it to deliver phase one of Project Methilltoune – a feasibility study that will conclude in the autumn, focusing on the potential to supply hydrogen from offshore wind in Fife.

If phase one is successful, this could pave the way for construction of the system in phase two. If funding is secured to enter this phase, the project would be based in Levenmouth.

Using offshore wind to generate zero carbon hydrogen from electrolysis for use in the gas distribution network offers a scalable opportunity for the decarbonisation of heat within the UK.

SGN director of energy futures, Angus McIntosh, said: “Along with our partners, we’re delighted to be awarded this funding to progress our study into the supply of green hydrogen.

“The UK has all the ingredients to lead the way, from natural resources to engineering excellence and the quantity and quality of research being undertaken reflects this opportunity. We must continue this great work, demonstrate it and deliver the framework for change.”

Dr Stephen Wyatt, research and innovation director at ORE Catapult, said: “This hugely innovative and exciting project has the potential to be a true game changer in the drive to decarbonise our economy.”