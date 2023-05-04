Funeral director with branch in St Andrews marks landmark anniversary
An independent family-run funeral director with a branch in Fife has marked its 135th anniversary.
William Purves was established in 1888 by a craftsman and cabinetmaker turned undertaker from the Borders. Today it is the largest independent funeral directors in Scotland.
The family-owned business has passed through five generations and comprises a team of over 100 staff across 25 branches in Scotland and northeast England, including a branch in St Andrews.
They are part owners of crematoria and also own a stonemason in the Borders.
Several branches have been acquired by William Purves trusted by the original owners to continue their legacy in supporting bereaved families. These legacy brands, coupled with those opened in St Andrews and Peebles, have benefited from the subsequent investment, job creation and skills development.
The company’s Fife branch opened in 2018 led by local funeral director Syd Stevenson. Syd, the St Andrews branch manager said: “It is incredible to be celebrating this milestone year with William Purves. Since opening our doors five years ago, we have seen the business grow from strength to strength, with the latest addition being a new funeral director.
"Having supported bereaved families in Fife for 30 years, it makes a huge difference to have the William Purves backing, resources and team to be able to deliver the finest quality of funerals to people in St Andrews.”
William Purves has established a strong reputation for itself over the last 135 years and has been involved in many high profile funeral services including that of Her Majesty the Queen and more recently that of Rosyth firefighter Barry Martin who died in a fire at the former Jenners store in Edinburgh earlier this year.
Tim Purves, chairman of William Purves and descendant to the founder, added: “I am proud to be celebrating William Purves’ 135th anniversary and to be continuing the legacy of our family-owned business. It is a mark of the business’ success that we have modernised and adapted, while retaining the key values of compassion, integrity, dedication and respect on which William Purves was built. Thank you to the many families who have placed your trust in William Purves, and for allowing us to continue the legacy that my great great grandfather started in 1888.”