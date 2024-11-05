Furniture maker to diversify after moving into new unit at Levenmouth Business Park

A furniture maker has become one of the first tenants to move into a newly built unit at Levenmouth Business Park.

Jack Webster, from Levenmouth, has taken a significant step in growing his business, Webster Designs Fife Ltd, by signing a lease.

Levenmouth Business Park is part of the £58 million Fife Industrial Innovation Investment Programme supported by the £1.5 billion Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal, to create industrial and business space across Fife.

After three successful years of running his business from home, the 25-year old has outgrown his workspace and seized the opportunity to expand into one of the new high-quality, modern, units provided by Fife Council's economic development team.

Jack's passion for furniture making, especially his signature resin and wood coasters and placemats, has captured international attention. His bespoke creations have drawn customers from around the world, with orders coming in from the USA, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Belgium, France, and Switzerland. Jack’s innovative use of locally sourced wood—particularly burrs and live edge wood that would otherwise be discarded—sets his designs apart. By combining these materials with resin, he transforms otherwise unusable wood into stunning, functional pieces.

In addition to his signature resin pieces, Jack also crafts unique soap dishes using Jesmonite, an eco-friendly polymer, further expanding his range of handmade home décor. His exceptional craftsmanship has earned him a four-month waiting list of custom orders, which he is steadily fulfilling.

“I’ve always wanted to base my business in Levenmouth," Jack explains. "This new unit provides the space I need to increase production and reduce wait times. The support from Business Gateway Fife and Fife Council’s Economic Development Team has been invaluable. I’m excited to grow my business right here in Levenmouth.”

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development at Fife Council, said: “We are pleased to welcome Webster Designs Fife Ltd to Levenmouth Business Park. Our units offer high-quality, flexible space at competitive rates, and we’re confident this will help Jack grow his business and contribute to the local economy.”

With this new space, Jack plans to diversify his product line, adding larger items like coffee tables and dining tables while continuing to offer his signature pieces.