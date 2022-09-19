Further awards success for Stenhousemuir store

Day Today Stenhousemuir was named Confectionery Retailer of the Year at the Scottish Local Retailer Awards earlier this month.

The Alloa Road outlet, also received a ‘highly commended’ in the Community Retailer of the Year category at the ceremony in Glasgow.

This is just the latest accolade to be won by Asiyah and Jawad Javed and the team at the local store, having previously won numerous awards.

The Scottish Local Retailer Awards, now in its 20th year, celebrates the very best of Scotland’s local retailers and recognises the work they do for their communities.