Yorkshire based Woodlands Home & Garden Group’s 40,000 sq.ft site comes as it looks to expand its operation across the whole of Scotland.

The new hub on Boston Road in Viewfield Industrial Estate, will be managed by Chris Devanny who has extensive experience within the garden building market, who in addition to overseeing the 22,000 sq.ft warehouse and distribution facility, will also lead the development of sales, service, and installation operations across Scotland.

The Glenrothes site will also house a new Tiger garden building franchise, opening in partnership with Anchor Timber Buildings, which will house over 110 garden buildings in an 18,000 sq.ft indoor display area.

The Fife showsite has been operated by Anchor for over 40 years, and having established a successful reputation across the region, they took the decision to partner exclusively with Tiger earlier this year to help supercharge their growth.

Ross Moran, chief executive at Woodlands Home & Garden Group said: “We are delighted to get this deal over the line and the opening of a new hub in Glenrothes provides us with the opportunity to further develop our sales growth and service across the whole of Scotland which we believe is a really important and exciting region for us.

“We have worked successfully with Anchor for many years, so the appointment of Chris as our general manager not only ensures continuity for all our customers, but also provides the business with a highly experienced and ambitious individual”.

