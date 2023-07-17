News you can trust since 1871
Garden centre in Fife bids to add art gallery to facilities

A long standing community garden centre is seeking permission to create a local art gallery near Dunfermline.
By Danyel Van Reenenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:11 BST

Fairley’s Garden Centre and Coffee Shop at 53 Main Street, Cairneyhill, is seeking planning permission to build an extension to create an art gallery. If approved, it would sit alongside the existing garden centre and Topiary Tree Coffee Shop.

“The building will be an art gallery with one member of staff. The operational hours will match that of the garden centre as below; Monday-Saturday 9:00am-5:00m and Sunday 10:00am-5:00pm,” a planning statement explained.

The garden centre has been in the Dunfermline area community for over a century. The business was first established in 1901 as a plant nursery. Over the years, it has changed and grown. A coffee shop was added in 1996, and the ladies boutique shop was the newest addition in 2008. Fife Council will consider the planning application in due course.

