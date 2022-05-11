Gas apprentices appointed as part of company’s contracts

Saltire Facilities Management and Gas Call Services both committed to recruiting an apprentice and enrolling them in a local college as part of the tender process.

Logan Moyes Gas Call, and Aiden Nicol (SFM), have been recruited from within Kingdom’s areas of operation.

Kingdom Supports Apprenticeships. (clockwise from top left): Maxie Wemyss SFM, Richard Murdoch KHA, Bill Banks KHA, David Todd KHA, Roddy Stanton Gas Call, Logan Moyes Gas Call apprentice, Aiden Nicol SFM apprentice, Charles Littlejohn SFM training engineer

Bill Banks, chief executive said, “I’ve been a vocal advocate for apprenticeships for a long time and really see the benefits they can bring to the young people involved.

“The initiatives also benefit the companies involved and help to address the skills shortages in the sector. Kingdom’s community benefits deliver real social value not just for our tenants and residents, but for the wider community too.”