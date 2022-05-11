Gas apprentices appointed as part of company’s contracts

Saltire Facilities Management and Gas Call Services both committed to recruiting an apprentice and enrolling them in a local college as part of the tender process.
Logan Moyes Gas Call, and Aiden Nicol (SFM), have been recruited from within Kingdom’s areas of operation.
Bill Banks, chief executive said, “I’ve been a vocal advocate for apprenticeships for a long time and really see the benefits they can bring to the young people involved.
“The initiatives also benefit the companies involved and help to address the skills shortages in the sector. Kingdom’s community benefits deliver real social value not just for our tenants and residents, but for the wider community too.”
The gas servicing and maintenance contract commenced in July 2021 and is for a period of three years, plus an optional one year extension.