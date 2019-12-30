Generous charity donations from Kingdom Housing staff

Kingdom Housing Association has rounded off a year of 40th anniversary celebrations by delivering some festive cheer across the Central Belt.

The organisation, which operates in Fife and east central Scotland, made generous donations to several charities in the run up to Christmas.

Food banks in Glenrothes, Dunfermline and Falkirk were among those to receive donations of much needed food, toiletries and festive treats from the social landlord.

Kingdom also contributed toys in addition to those collected by staff and visitors at the company’s head office in Glenrothes, which were given to the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy for its annual Christmas Toy Appeal.

The Cottage Family Centre was established in 1987 and provides a range of support to families and individuals within family units who are vulnerable to social exclusion as a result of factors such as poverty, unemployment, poor housing, relationship breakdown, drug and alcohol problems and health related issues.

Each year the number of families seeking help and support from the centre’s appeal is rising.

Other charities to benefit from the generosity of Kingdom Housing Association include the Muirhead Outreach Project, a Glenrothes based charity working with families in the town and Levenmouth which received funding for 35 ‘Christmas Eve Boxes’ from the Community Initiatives Fund; a Christmas donation was made to James Bank Hostel in Dunfermline and support was given to The Simon Community Scotland, working to resolve homelessness in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Central Scotland.

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group Chief Executive said: “At Kingdom our mission is to provide ‘More Than A Home’. “We’re acutely aware that many individuals and families face additional challenges at this time of year and we’re proud to be able to support so many partner organisations who work hard to make the festive season special.”