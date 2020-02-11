Get involved with discussion about the future of Glenrothes

Glenrothes Area Futures Group (GAFG) is holding its Biennial General Meeting next week in CISWO social club.

The meeting starts at 7pm on Wednesday, February 19, and is open to anyone with an interest in the town’s future.

Among the topics to be discussed will be: the Glenrothes town centre plans and Kingdom Shopping Centre developments, changes to roads and road junctions on the A92, the new developments at the former Tullis Russell site, plans for the site of the old police station off Napier Road, and plans for the Glenwood area.

The group will welcome three guest speakers to the meeting.

Fife Council’s property investment & development manager Ronnie Hair will give an update on his presentation to the group in 2017.

This update will detail what has happened since then, what hasn’t happened, and what future developments in the area are in the planning stage for the Glenrothes area.

Planning consultant Michael Westwater will give an outline of a Glenrothes town centre regeneration masterplan project and consultation funded by Fife Council.

There will also be an opportunity to find out developments to the A92 from a representative of BEAR Scotland on behalf of Transport Scotland.

In addition the office bearers will explain the aims of the group and give a summary of some of the issues they’ve been involved in recently.

GAFG secretary David Cooper said: “The Futures Group wish to expand interest in local developments to a wider audience than at present and wish to have new contacts with new individuals and organisations.

“We are hopeful that new people will express an interest in our group and want to become involved. There will be a vote on new office bearers as many of the long-term office bearers are stepping down this year.

“GAFG have been in contact with the owners of The Kingdom Shopping Centre and we have been asked by them for suggestions from the local community on what could replace the derelict buildings at the east end of the centre – GAFG have had some good ideas sent in already but we still need more.

“We will continue to campaign to ensure that Glenrothes remains a good place to live in and we strive to make it even better.”

Anyone wishing to attend should email david.bevrach@gmail.com.