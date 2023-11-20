Glamcandy make-up classes boost for Fife pupils as programme is rolled out

Fife schools have hailed the success of makeup qualifications being offered in classrooms as the company behind the scheme aims to take their tutors into more campuses.

Glamcandy's SQA accredited makeup classes are offered at Viewforth High| school in Kirlcaldy as well as Levenmouth Academy, and Lochgelly and Bell Baxter High Schools. They have been credited with engaging students with their studies across the school curriculum and developing transferable skills for the workplace.

Now the firm is set to expand its schools programme in Fife. Youngster at eight high schools in the KIngdom, and 21 across Scotland schools have taken part this term. Pupils said the classes enhanced their overall school experience - while school leaders said the courses were helping kids move in a "a positive and sustained destination" towards further education and work.

They are among more than 350 boys and girls across Scotland have taken part in Glamcandy's classes this school year - working towards National Progression Awards (NPAs) in Makeup Skills, an SQA recognised qualification.

Pupils at Viewforth have taken part in the Glamcandy classes (Pic: Submitted)

Carrie Beesley, principal teacher of guidance at Viewforth, said: "The NPA qualification delivered by Glamcandy has enabled our young people to develop valuable skills and qualities that they can transfer into life beyond school. The course to date has been engaging and fun, providing our young people with a platform to be creative in an area that they feel passionate about."

Abigail Brown, who has taken the course at a Fife school, said: "It has shown me careers I could do after and that's been helpful because it's something I want to do. It has been my favourite class and makes me enjoy school."

Kim Little, Glamcandy class tutor, said: "The best part of the job is seeing what creative ideas the students have, hearing their stories and seeing the proud look on their faces when they accomplished something they didn't think they could. The effort and real interest they have for the industry has been amazing to watch."

Steph Kent, head of enrolments at Glamcandy, said spaces for classes in the next academic year are already filling up.