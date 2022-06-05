Calum MacLeod set up Glampitect in Edinburgh nearly three years ago, expanding into the UAE in March 2021.

The firm has since enjoyed rapid growth, culminating in this latest project in collaboration with UAE engineering specialists Rescom.

The ground-breaking unit was unveiled at the Dubai Hotel Show and one of the first visitors to the firm’s stand none was Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai's ruling.

All the home comforts: Glampitect's new luxury pod

“It was an honour to meet His Highness and to spend time showing him around our pod was truly humbling,” said MacLeod, Glampitect’s CEO.

“When we started building this unit we knew it was going to be a success but didn’t think one of the world’s wealthiest royal family members would be among the first through the door!”

Manufactured at Glampitect’s factory in the emirate, the pods measure 6.7m x 3.3m as standard, and the air-conditioned units have powder-coated aluminium tiles on the outside as well as all the latest accessories such as flat-screen TVs and modern kitchens, and to make it a real home from home.

Internally they can be finished to the same five-star quality in a variety of ways, meaning the units can also be transformed into anything from a home office to yoga studio or spa room.

The Glampitect team behind the new luxury glamping pods

Uniquely, they are built on a galvanised steel chassis, which allows them to be picked up and moved around to different locations, which is another attractive aspect.

The two Dubai-based companies believe the collaboration will play a major role in accelerating the growth of glamping in the Middle East.

The pods will be ideal for anyone looking to start up a glamping business.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum of Dubai's ruling family with Glampitect CEO Calum MacLeod

“The transportable luxury pod is just the start for us. The big advantage is that it can be taken out into the desert, or hard-to-reach places, so there is a high degree of flexibility.

“It’s ideal for people looking to set up a glamping site or who have additional space in their house. It is much cheaper than setting up a hotel, and makes a quicker return on investment than a hotel, so will be a major asset for anyone wanting to move into the glamping business.

“We carried out consumer research on the Middle East market and want to help the area catch up with the glamping boom that is happening elsewhere, particularly in the UK.

“It’s just starting to take off here: compound annual growth rate for the glamping industry is 14.1% and we’re looking to help accelerate that growth.”

The news comes in the wake of Tomorrowland’s Terra Solis being announced as a unique glamping experience in Dubai's newest desert destination.