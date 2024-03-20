Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Todd Arthur is in the last four in a bid to named Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024.

Marking a decade of the nationwide competition which shines a light on the UK & Ireland’s very best future talent, this year’s competition received more than 1800 applications. They have been whittled down to just 33 for the final in May.

Todd, 26, is currently studying plastering (construction) SCQF Level 6 at Edinburgh College, and was nominated by Neil MacGregor, apprentice team manager, at Fife Council. He was shortlisted for the semi-final for his passion, dedication, and ambition – which shone through in Neil’s nomination. Todd continues to impress his supervisors by maintaining an exceptional standard of work, which together with his outstanding achievements, are evidence of the continuous hard work and commitment he has put into becoming plasterer.

Todd Arthur has reached the last four of the UK-wide competition (Pic: Submitted)

Todd said: “For me, an apprenticeship isn’t just about learning new skills, it’s helped me unlock a passion. To reach the semi-finals is a result of my dedication and determination to embark on a successful career in the trades.

I’m really proud to have made it to the semi-finals and I’m excited to showcase my story so far, I hope it’s enough to secure my place in the final and be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024.”

Mr McGregor who said: “Todd is an exceptionally talented individual evident in his impressive array of awards and achievements, all of which he has earned due to their unparalleled work ethic and dedication to learning the trade.

“He has a strong desire to learn and has a natural enthusiasm as an apprentice, his approach to problem solving, health and safety, and quality standards is demonstrated in both his finished work and personal portfolio. Todd is well on his way to becoming a first-class plasterer and is now in a position where the team are requesting his assistance on larger jobs.”