Glenrothes development scoops health and safety prize at national housebuilder's awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Earl’s Way development in Glenrothes was named the overall National Award winner, after being selected from a pool of four regional winners. First held last year, the annual awards were introduced as a way of recognising Bellway sites which demonstrate excellence in health and safety practices.
Claire Birkhead, Bellway’s group health and safety director, said: “Earl’s Way was chosen to receive this year’s National Award because the team went above and beyond in terms of cleanliness, trade discipline, and encouraging a positive safety culture.
“The site was also constructed on a slope, so retaining walls and edge protection posed a significant challenge for the team to manage.”
“It was an honour to present this award to the team at Earl’s Way and I would like to extend my congratulations to the other regional winners and the teams at all our sites for their hard work in achieving these high standards.”
Earl’s Way site manager, Peter Lawrie, said the award came after the team worked “tirelessly” to ensure the development was a safe space for all employees and called the award “encouraging”.
He added: “The award has given us a boost as we were selected against some tough competition. We pride ourselves on keeping an exceptionally well-maintained site and we are determined to continue that going forwards.”
The Earl’s Way development is situated a mile north of Glenrothes’ town centre and will feature 145 properties when complete.