Glenrothes firm updates MP about future plans

Glenrothes and Central Fife MP Peter Grant paid a visit to the Glenrothes-based headquarters Scotland’s largest packaging supplier.

Mr Grant was given an extended tour of Pitreavie Group in Southfield Industrial Estate, where he saw first-hand the busy facility which supplies packaging solutions to a range of organisations.

Managing director Stephen Heslop gave Mr Grant an overview of the business and also provided an update on Pitreavie’s trading and performance and its plans for the future.

Founded by friends Joe Diamond and Gordon Delaney in 2010, Pitreavie Group has made significant investments in plant and machinery to further the business, with more investment planned.

It has also invested group-wide in IT and business systems as well as expanding its workforce to over 106 staff including a number of key senior appointments to drive the company forward.

Pitreavie will open its doors to new premises in Aberdeen in the coming weeks that will house all of its north-east businesses under one roof.

However, the most significant investment is the creation of new Glenrothes headquarters, where a Centre of Excellence is being developed, which is scheduled to open its doors in October.

Customers will be able to visit and see the latest innovations and be able to design product samples on the day.

To further support growth the business has also added a further 40,000 sq ft warehouse to its new facility in Glenrothes.

Mr Heslop said: “We are most pleased that Peter took time out from his busy schedule to come and visit us here at Pitreavie.

“We think it is hugely important that our local representatives know what we do and Peter was able to meet with our team to see first-hand how our business operates.

“It is a really exciting time for Pitreavie and today’s visit was a great opportunity to update Mr Grant on our plans for the future.”

Mr Grant added: “As a significant employer in the local area I am really impressed by Pitreavie’s commitment to their employees and business.

“It was great to have the chance to catch up on their progress and to see the key role that Pitreavie play in the packaging industry in Scotland.

“I would like to thank Stephen and the team for showing me round Pitreavie’s facility. It has given me a real insight to the business.”