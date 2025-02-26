Glenrothes garage hits milestone with expansion into new premises
Anderson’s Garage has moved into The Depot, on Poplar Road in the town - a milestone for the business but one which also carries a positive impact for the local community, as it has created employment opportunities for two full-time employees due to its growth.
The business is owned by Diarmuid Anderson who expressed his gratitude to all customers, acknowledging that their support and continued patronage have been instrumental in the garage's growth and success.
Anderson’s Garage is also introducing a range of upgraded services. In the coming months, it will be equipped to provide Class 4 and 7 MOT tests, with no weight restrictions on Class 7 tests.
