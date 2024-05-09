Glenrothes hotel's £250,000 transformation complete with 17 additional rooms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work to create additional guest bedrooms at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes is now complete.

Kingdom Hotels Group confirmed the renovations are finished, nearly doubling the room capacity at the Huntsman’s Road hotel.

The £250,000 investment saw the creation of an additional 17 bedrooms replacing the hotel’s function suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative follows on from a six-figure investment to completely refurbish the venue’s bar and restaurant.

One of the new bedrooms at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes.

The owners say the comprehensive revitalisation will enhance guest experiences and accommodate the growing number of visitors to Fife with a focus on business travellers and tourism.

Dean Melville, managing director of Kingdom Hotels Group, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the newly refurbished Gilvenbank Hotel, which marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to raise hospitality standards in Glenrothes and the wider Fife area.

"The expansion not only enhances our capacity to cater to the growing tourism market but also reaffirms our dedication to providing unparalleled service to our business guests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year the hotel’s owners said they were converting the function suite into more rooms as the facility had not been used as much since Covid and the demand for room capacity was higher than that for use of the function suite.

The hotel's function suite has been replaced by 17 new, modern bedrooms.

The new rooms feature contemporary design elements to ensure customers enjoy a comfortable and memorable stay.

Coupled with the stylish new look bar and restaurant, the Gilvenbank Hotel is looking to build on its reputation in the Fife hospitality sector as a bustling hotel with exceptional bar and restaurant facilities.