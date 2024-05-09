Glenrothes hotel's £250,000 transformation complete with 17 additional rooms
Kingdom Hotels Group confirmed the renovations are finished, nearly doubling the room capacity at the Huntsman’s Road hotel.
The £250,000 investment saw the creation of an additional 17 bedrooms replacing the hotel’s function suite.
The initiative follows on from a six-figure investment to completely refurbish the venue’s bar and restaurant.
The owners say the comprehensive revitalisation will enhance guest experiences and accommodate the growing number of visitors to Fife with a focus on business travellers and tourism.
Dean Melville, managing director of Kingdom Hotels Group, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the newly refurbished Gilvenbank Hotel, which marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to raise hospitality standards in Glenrothes and the wider Fife area.
"The expansion not only enhances our capacity to cater to the growing tourism market but also reaffirms our dedication to providing unparalleled service to our business guests.”
Earlier this year the hotel’s owners said they were converting the function suite into more rooms as the facility had not been used as much since Covid and the demand for room capacity was higher than that for use of the function suite.
The new rooms feature contemporary design elements to ensure customers enjoy a comfortable and memorable stay.
Coupled with the stylish new look bar and restaurant, the Gilvenbank Hotel is looking to build on its reputation in the Fife hospitality sector as a bustling hotel with exceptional bar and restaurant facilities.
The investment and expansion underlines Kingdom Hotels Group’s dedication to driving economic growth and promoting tourism in the region.
