Global Creative Awards: Fife hairdresser shortlisted in international competition

A Cupar salon owner has been named as a finalist for the Global Creative Awards.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

Alex Thaddeus is in the running for the Creative Colourist of the Year category at the awards. The nomination is a testament to Alex’s talent, dedication and commitment to artistic excellence in the field of hair colouring.

Alex, who runs Alex Thaddeus Hairdressing in Millgate, has become a well known figure in the local community and has established a reputation for her innovative approach to hair colouring.

The Global Creative Awards are an annual international competition celebrating and recognising the outstanding talent and creativity of hair professionals from around the world. The awards provide a platform for professionals to showcase their skills, artistic vision and innovative techniques.

Alex Thaddeus, who runs a salon in Cupar, is a finalist in the Global Creative Awards. (Pic: submitted)Alex Thaddeus, who runs a salon in Cupar, is a finalist in the Global Creative Awards. (Pic: submitted)
Alex Thaddeus, who runs a salon in Cupar, is a finalist in the Global Creative Awards. (Pic: submitted)
Alex Thaddeus said she was “honoured” to be a finalist in the Creative Colourist of the Year category. She said: “It’s a humbling and inspiring recognition among such talented artists. This fuels my drive to push boundaries and create innovative colour transformations. Grateful for the opportunity and excited for the awards.”

To be in with a chance to win, Alex entered the awards with an image which had to be created using Goldwell, Kerasilk, KMS and Oribe products only and the use of extensions, hairpieces or wigs were not allowed.

Related topics:Fife